Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The alleged ‘Death Highway’ of Mysuru has claimed over 100 lives in four months, the Congress government in Karnataka informed the state assembly on Tuesday. The newly built expressway has also left 335 people injured between March to June 2023.

Home Minister G Parameshwar informed that the root cause of the accidents was excessive speeding and flawed road construction.



He pointed out, “March alone had 20 deaths, 63 injuries. April claimed 23 lives and 83 were injured. In May, 29 died and 93 injuries were reported. A total of 28 people died and 96 injured in June. In total, 100 deaths and 335 injuries have been reported so far in the course of four months.”

The response came after BJP member Sureshkumar raised the concern of rising accidents on the highway, during the Zero hour. He questioned the methods adopted by the Congress government to control these accidents.

Responding to this, Parameshwar said that there are several defects in the construction of the highway. He also said that the authorities have been addressing the issues.

ADGP Alok Kumar was tasked with checking the defects on the highway. He provided a solution by raising the number of patrol vehicles on the highway.



"Speed limits, bridges and curves should be displayed on the signboard clearly. It has been observed that the street lights do not work properly and the passersby are restricted from entering the highway," added Parameshwar.

Additionally, he informed that Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarakihole has sent out an application to the NHAI seeking a safety survey audit on the highway.