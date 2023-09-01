Mangaluru police file cases against 123 bus drivers over violation of rules

Following a tragic incident in Mangaluru where a bus conductor fell and died due to irresponsible driving, the police registered 123 cases against buses allowing passengers on the footboard. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain issued warnings and threatened permit revocation for repeat offenders. Bus owners agreed to install doors on buses to enhance passenger safety and committed to preventing footboard travel.

Mangaluru police are taking action following a tragic incident where a bus conductor standing on the steps of the bus, fell and died due to irresponsible driving. Today, they registered 123 cases against buses in the city for breaking safety rules by allowing passengers on the footboard.

The incident happened when a conductor fell from the footboard near Nantoor Circle, suffered severe injuries, and sadly, passed away. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain took this matter seriously and promptly spoke to bus owners to give them safety instructions.



Police across the city have been stopping buses where passengers or staff are on the footboard, and they've officially registered these cases while issuing warnings. If these rules are broken again, the buses' permits could be taken away.

During a meeting between the Police Commissioner and bus owners, they agreed to install doors on buses to make them safe for the passengers. Bus owners also promised that buses wouldn't run if anyone was on the footboard. Buses with doors will strictly follow these safety rules, and owners committed to adding doors to older city buses without them to meet the regulations.