    Mangaluru: Nursing student from Kerala pretends to be RAW agent, gets detained

    A nursing student, Benedict Sabu, arrested in Mangaluru for posing as an agriculture officer, sub-inspector, and even a RAW agent. His false identity was revealed during a drug awareness program, leading to his detention and the confiscation of fake ID cards, uniform, and more. An investigation is ongoing.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    A nursing student who had been pretending to be an agriculture officer and a RAW agent has been arrested in Mangaluru. The true identity of Benedict Sabu came to light during a drug awareness program at the college. The police in Mangaluru have arrested Benedict Sabu, a student at a private nursing college, for posing as a police and RAW officer. Benedict Sabu, originally from Idukki in Kerala, enrolled in the GNM course just six months ago. 

    He initially informed the college principal that he was an agricultural officer from Kerala and later claimed that he was a sub-inspector. He even acclaimed himself to be a RAW agent, in disguise. But his pretentious identity came down during a drug awareness program at college.

    During the event organised by Mangaluru police, he pretended to be a RAW agent. He wore a police uniform which was sewn by himself. Yet, his behaviour during the drug awareness program raised suspicions. Post the event, the police took Benedict Sabu into custody for questioning.

    Even when facing the police, he continued to assert that he was a RAW officer. It was discovered that he had sewn a police uniform on his own. As doubts grew, the Urwa police detained Benedict Sabu and conducted an interrogation. 

    During his detention, items such as a mask, fake ID cards, a police uniform, a mobile phone, and a laptop were confiscated from him. A fraud case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

