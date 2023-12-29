Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed at Nelamangala in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    A real estate agent, T Anil Kumar, faced a fatal outcome when his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga caught fire on Bengaluru-Tumakuru road. The central locking malfunction left him trapped, leading to a CNG cylinder explosion. Despite rescue attempts, Kumar couldn't escape, and the investigation aims to uncover the cause behind this tragic incident.

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road near Jindal in Anchepalya, Karnataka, as a 48-year-old real estate agent met a harrowing fate when his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga burst into flames, resulting in a fatal outcome.

    The victim, identified as T Anil Kumar from Shettyhalli, Jalahalli West, found himself trapped in the blazing vehicle on the afternoon of December 26. Despite desperate attempts to escape, Kumar was unable to do so as the car's central locking system malfunctioned, leaving him no means to exit. Reports state that the driver was restrained by the seat belt, and was burnt in less than 3 minutes.

    Eyewitnesses reported the horrific scene, indicating that within moments, the car was engulfed in flames, leaving Kumar with no chance to survive. The intensity of the fire, compounded by a CNG cylinder explosion, led to Kumar's demise, leaving him burnt beyond recognition.

    The MN Halli Police, tasked with the investigation, managed to identify Kumar based on the vehicle's registration details, confirming the tragic loss. A video capturing the inferno has circulated widely on social media, depicting the car ablaze while employees from a nearby petrol pump valiantly tried to douse the flames and rescue Kumar. Regrettably, their efforts were in vain.

    Initial beliefs suggested the car operated on CNG; however, it has since been clarified that it was a hybrid vehicle, adding complexity to the investigation. The Sub Inspector of MN Halli Police Station conveyed that further inquiries are underway to ascertain the cause behind the vehicular fire that tragically claimed Kumar's life.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed vkp

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed

    Karnataka: Meet TA Narayana Gowda, the person behind Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Meet TA Narayana Gowda, the person behind Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru

    'BJP's Hinduism is fake': Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah draws line between Hindu and Hindutva vkp

    'BJP’s Hinduism is fake': Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah draws line between Hindu and Hindutva

    Tragic suicide shakes Bengaluru: AMC college student takes drastic step after unjust suspension

    Tragic suicide shakes Bengaluru: AMC college student takes drastic step after unjust suspension

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide rkn

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that detoxifies skin ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 foods that keep skin radiant

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompted 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Stunning PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon