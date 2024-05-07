Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Polling booths with various themes set up in Karnataka to attract voters

Pink-coloured Sakhi polling booths, aimed at attracting voters, have been set up across Karnataka for the ongoing elections. These booths feature information on various topics like global warming and Togari Kanaj farming. District Collector Fauzia Tarannum visited one such booth in Kalaburagi. Additionally, special efforts, including the construction of pink booths in Belagavi and a youth-built booth in Shivamoga, aim to encourage voter participation.

District Collector Fauzia Tarannum visited the Sakhi polling booth in the pink colour of Afazalpur taluk of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency and talked to the staff.

The view of the Kalaburagi South polling booth is eye-catching as many things about global warming have been mentioned.

The 186th Model Polling Station of Mogha K School in Alanda under the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency has been decorated with information and views on the cultivation of Togari Kanaj in Kalaburagi.

A model polling station at Kalaburagi rural polling station, Kamalpura Kembale, is decorated with banana plants and fruits.

Sakhi or pink polling booths have been constructed in the Belagavi district. The polling booths with a large number of female voters have been selected and converted into pink polling booths. A total of 90 polling booths have been constructed across the district, five per polling station for the convenience of women.

A special polling booth has been constructed by the youth in the Urdu school of Choradi village of Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.