Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘No matter heat or rain, everyone should vote’: Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

    Tejasvi Surya, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, expresses confidence in BJP's prospects, citing surveys predicting Congress to win fewer than 30 seats. Encourages high voter turnout, especially among young voters and BJP supporters. Emphasizes each vote's importance in shaping the nation's future, regardless of challenges.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Bengaluru South constituency, has expressed his confidence in the BJP's prospects while casting his vote in Bengaluru.

    Surya remarked that according to various surveys, the Congress party is unlikely to secure more than 30 seats in the upcoming elections. "Congress party has become frustrated. Survey after survey shows that it may not win more than 30 seats… The more personal attacks and baseless allegations they make against the PM, history has shown that the Prime Minister has only gotten stronger and the BJP has only gotten more popular," he asserted.

    Facing off against Congress' Sowmya Reddy in Bengaluru South, Surya emphasized the increasing participation of senior citizens in the electoral process this year and urged young voters to turn out in large numbers.

    Reflecting on the enthusiastic voter turnout in Bengaluru, Surya encouraged BJP supporters to ensure their participation on polling day. "I want to tell the BJP supporters and voters that we are 80%, but on the polling day we come out and vote 20%, whereas the Congress supporters are 20% and they come out and vote 80%. Each BJP voter must come out and vote because our vote matters," he urged.

    Surya emphasized the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future for the next five years, regardless of weather conditions or other challenges. "No matter the heat, or the rain, it is your vote that will decide the future of the nation in the next five years. Please come out and vote," he implored.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Don't flee for long weekend' says Bengaluru rural candidate Dr CN Manjunath

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 9.21% of voter turnout after 2 hours of polling

    Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote AJR

    'Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony RKK

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony

    Planning for SIPs investments? 7 mistakes to avoid RBA EAI

    Planning for SIPs investments? 7 mistakes to avoid

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP shares Manmohan Singh video to prove its claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)

    BJP shares Manmohan's 2009 video to prove claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon