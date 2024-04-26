Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Hotels in Bengaluru are enticing voters with offers like free meals, snacks, and even beer for those who show their inked fingers after voting in the Lok Sabha elections. Nature Grand Hotel offers a meal including Butter Dosa and Ladoo, while Nisarga Grand Hotel provides complimentary breakfast and snacks. Deck of Brews offers free beer, aiming to encourage voter turnout and celebrate democracy.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    To encourage voter turnout and promote civic participation, hotels across Bengaluru have launched enticing offers for voters who show their inked fingers after casting their ballots in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Nature Grand Hotel is leading the charge with a bumper offer for voters who exercise their democratic rights. Voters flocking to Nature Grand are treated to a delectable meal on the house, including a Butter Dosa, Ladoo, and refreshing Watermelon fruit juice. Additionally, those who showcase their inked fingers can indulge in some light-hearted fun with oat hand-finger ink, adding a touch of whimsy to the voting experience. The hotel's initiative dubbed the "Vote and Dine" campaign, aims to raise awareness about the importance of voting and civic engagement.

    Not to be outdone, Nisarga Grand Hotel in Corporation Circle is also pulling out all the stops to increase voter turnout in Bengaluru. Offering a complimentary breakfast to voters, Nisarga Grand provides a perfect start to the day for those who have fulfilled their civic duty. 

    Showcasing an inked finger at the hotel entitles voters to a free coffee snack, further sweetening the deal. Meanwhile, Nisarga Grand's branch on Nripatunga Road tempts voters with tantalizing offerings such as Butter Dosa, Gee Rice, and refreshing juice, ensuring that voters are well-fed and energized after casting their votes.

    For those craving a more spirited celebration, Deck of Brews, a popular restaurant in Bellandur, is offering a free mug of beer to voters who stop by to raise a toast to democracy. The festive atmosphere at Deck of Brews provides the perfect setting for voters to unwind and celebrate their participation in the electoral process.

    In addition to these generous offerings, several hotels across Bengaluru are providing discounts and special deals to voters who proudly display their inked fingers. From percentage discounts on bills to exclusive offers on menu items, hotels are pulling out all the stops to incentivize voter turnout and celebrate democracy in action.

    Mr. Philly’s burger outlet has announced a special promotion for Election Day, offering a generous 30 per cent discount to the first 100 customers who proudly display their inked fingers. Similarly, Wonderla Holidays is joining the civic spirit by providing a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters. 

    SOCIAL, a popular hangout spot, is incentivizing voter participation by offering a 20 per cent discount on meals to those who present their voting receipts. In a similar vein, Air India Express is supporting first-time voters aged 18 to 22 by offering a 19 per cent discount on flights. Moreover, BluSmart, a trusted mobility aggregator app, is easing transportation concerns by providing discounted rides within a 30-kilometer radius of polling stations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. These initiatives aim to encourage voter turnout and celebrate the democratic process.

