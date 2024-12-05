American Eagle Outfitters Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.47 on estimated revenues of $1.3 billion

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 2:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:25 AM IST

American Eagle Outfitters ($AEO) stock was up 1.68% ahead of its third-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.47 on estimated revenues of $1.3 billion, according to Stocktwits data. American Eagle will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday, after market close.

For the second quarter, the company reported record second-quarter revenues of $1.3 billion, increasing 8% from the same period in 2023. EPS came in at $0.39, beating estimates of $0.38. A CNBC report noted an earlier calendar shift positively impacted its second-quarter sales by $55 million, observing the sales increase would otherwise have been slimmer.

American Eagle CFO Mike Mathias has previously stated its full-year guidance of around 4% comparable sales growth and 2-3% revenue growth, reflecting confidence in its core business trajectory.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) from ‘neutral’ (48/100) a week ago. Message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’.

Screenshot 2024-12-05 at 1.36.08 AM.png
Many users were expecting a huge earnings beat, according to a Stocktwits user poll. 

Screenshot 2024-12-05 at 1.45.36 AM.png

In October, JPMorgan lowered the apparel company’s price target to $27 from $29 and kept an Overweight rating, as part of its models update in the department store and specialty softlines group, the Fly.com reported.

Jay Shottenstein, executive chairman and CEO previously stated the company sees "the greatest opportunity in the history of the company" and expects it could grow from a $5 billion business to a $10 billion business in the next few years.

American Eagle stock is down 4% year-to-date.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Daktronics Stock Jumps To Record High On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Optimism Grows

Daktronics Stock Jumps To Record High On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Optimism Grows

Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

French PM Michel Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote; what will Macron's next move be amid political crisis snt

French PM Michel Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote; what will Macron's next move be amid political crisis?

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Canadian Solar Stock Tumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Investors Stay On The Sidelines

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Chipotle Stock Rises After Unexpected Menu Price Hike: Retail Welcomes Costlier Burrito Bowls

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride stuns in regal saree; Chay wears traditional veshti ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Bride stuns in regal saree; Chay wears traditional veshti

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon