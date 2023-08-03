Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka will deliver 20 seats to INDIA, vows DyCM Shivakumar

Buoyed by the good response of the people to the five 'guarantees', the Karnataka unit of the Congress party has set an ambitious target of winning 20 to 24 seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the five guarantees have benefitted crores of people and it should reflect in the Lok Sabha elections in the form of winning 20 to 24 seats, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he has promised the Congress high command that Karnataka will give 20 seats to the INDIA alliance in the parliamentary polls.

"INDIA alliance was born in Karnataka. It is our duty to ensure that the Congress wins 20 seats. This is what I have promised our leaders," Shivakumar said.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the national capital for a brain-storming session with the party's top brass, including Rahul Gandhi. According to Siddaramaiah, the ministers and legislators have been asked to reach out to the people with five guarantees and persuade people to vote for the Congress in the parliamentary elections.

"Nowhere in the country do such pro-people schemes exist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should emulate us," the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar said, unlike the BJP, Congress has walked the talk by implementing all the five guarantees.

"The people are benefitting from these schemes and they are happy. We are confident that the people will support us in a big way in the Lok Sabha elections," the Deputy Chief Minister added.