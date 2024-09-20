Navratri 2024: 8 Trendy knee-length lehengas for Dandiya Raas style

Lifestyle
For a stylish look at Dandiya Raas, you can wear a black base knee-length lehenga with golden zari work. Pair it with a strappy black blouse.
For a stylish and glamorous look in a lehenga, wear a baby pink knee-length lehenga. Pair it with a dark pink tube-style blouse and a light pink short jacket.
To look the most different and sparkling in Dandiya Raas, you can wear a heavy knee-length lehenga with sequin work. Wear a pink colored puff sleeves crop top with it.
Young girls will love the lavender color. You can wear this type of frill patterned knee-length lehenga in Dandiya Raas.
Side pocket lehengas are trending! Opt for a green base knee-length lehenga with pink flowers and pair it with a stylish strappy blouse.
A multi-color lehenga can also give you a very beautiful look in Dandiya Raas. You can make it in multi color, kali style and knee length.
You can also wear a knee-length flared lehenga in green and golden color. Pair it with an elbow sleeves zero neck blouse and complete your look with flower jewellery.