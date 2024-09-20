Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar Airways bans pagers, walkie-talkies on flights from Beirut after explosions in Lebanon

    This development comes following a series of explosions in Lebanon involving pagers and walkie-talkies. On September 18, 2024, at least 20 people were killed, and more than 450 were injured in the blasts, leading to heightened concerns about the safety of these devices.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Qatar Airways on Thursday (September 19) imposed a ban on passengers departing from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY), prohibiting them from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board. This development applies to both checked-in and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo. The airline announced the ban saying that it would remain in effect until further notice.

    Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Qatar Airways said, "Effective immediately: As per the directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board."

    West Bengal flood crisis: CM Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand, DVC for 'man-made' disaster

    The ban comes amidst growing tensions in Lebanon, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launching targetted strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the region. On September 19, 2024, the IDF announced that it had begun attacks aimed at reducing Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These operations are part of Israel's efforts to secure its northern borders.

    After 'disrespecting' Pakistan, now Afghan diplomat refuses to stand for Iran's national anthem (WATCH)

    In a statement posted on X, the IDF said, "We are currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to diminish their terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has exploited civilian homes and constructed tunnels beneath them, turning southern Lebanon into a conflict zone."

