Nykaa to SpiceJet: Stocks to watch on September 20, 2024

Business
HDFC Bank expects to sell debts totaling more than Rs 90 billion in its largest transaction to date by the end of September.
The company has expanded its same-and next-day delivery capabilities to 110 cities, with 60% of orders delivered within one day.
Infosys has expanded its cooperation with Posti, a top logistics provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.
Tata Consultancy Services remains India's most valuable brand, with a valuation of $49.7 billion, up 16% from last year.
The RBI has approved V. Vaidyanathan's reappointment as Managing Director and CEO of IDFC First Bank, beginning December 19, 2024.
SpiceJet's $358 million share sale received interest from large investors such as Tata Mutual Fund, Authum Investment, Think Investments, and several other institutional investors.