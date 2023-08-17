Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress initiates 'Operation Hasta'

In a surprising turn of events, speculation is mounting within both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as Karnataka gears up for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

With Karnataka politics known for its intriguing twists, the focus this time is on Congress's potential 'Operation Hasta' -- an attempt to attract sitting MLAs of the BJP to bolster their ranks. This strategy aims to secure at least 20 seats in Karnataka for the upcoming elections, a goal firmly declared by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Congress welcomes 'Ghar Wapsi' of 'Bombay Boys', BJP remains silent

The Congress's intent to strengthen its position in the Lok Sabha has prompted the party to consider poaching some key leaders from the opposition BJP.

This approach, while not unfamiliar in the realm of Indian politics, has sparked significant interest due to its timing and implications. This move appears to be a counterpoint to the BJP's past tactics, notably 'Operation Kamala', which involved luring legislators from rival parties to strengthen their own ranks.

One notable figure at the center of the speculation is former BJP minister ST Somashekar, who, while affirming his commitment to the saffron party, has made it clear that he is not entirely satisfied with his current position. Somashekar's grievances stem from his perception of a lack of action against those within the BJP who allegedly worked against him during elections, an issue he recently highlighted.

Another twist comes from Nelamangala Congress MLA N Srinivasaiah, who met Somashekar and suggested that while he might not join the Congress, he should consider the practicality of continuing his political journey while a majority of his supporters have already aligned with the Congress.

Adding to the intrigue, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar hinted at the prospect of attracting BJP and JD(S) leaders who defected during the 2019 political turmoil. This move is significant in light of the perceived trust deficit some of these turncoats are facing within the BJP, particularly with the shift in leadership after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's stepping back.

For the Congress, successfully reabsorbing some of these defectors could provide a strategic advantage during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move aligns with the party's pursuit of formidable candidates across various constituencies, in line with their goal of securing a substantial number of seats in Karnataka.

Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

As the political landscape in Karnataka takes on a new dimension with the prospect of 'Operation Hasta', the state could be poised for yet another chapter of rapid political evolution. With both the Congress and BJP parties engaging in strategic maneuvers, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections promise to be a riveting spectacle that could reshape the dynamics of Karnataka politics once again.