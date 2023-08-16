Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

In what could mark a significant turn in Karnataka politics, there are strong indications that the once-dissenting 'Bombay Boys', who had previously defected from the Congress to the BJP, might be on the brink of returning to their former political home. This possible 'ghar wapsi' is projected to unfold in stages, commencing after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reliable sources within the Congress have revealed that the initial phase of this political realignment is likely to be set in motion soon. According to insiders, an MLA from Bengaluru is poised to relinquish their position within the BJP and join the Congress.

Subsequently, as the Lok Sabha elections approach, it is anticipated that four or five more MLAs will follow suit, resigning from their posts and affiliating with the Congress party.

These MLAs hold a key role in the political landscape, having played a decisive role in the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government. Among them, five or six MLAs are believed to be contemplating a return to the Congress fold.

One of these MLAs, who had also served as a minister in the subsequent BJP administration, has purportedly chosen to abandon the BJP to better serve their constituency.

The strategy these MLAs seem to be considering involves stepping down from their current positions during the Lok Sabha elections and subsequently seeking re-election. This move could potentially trigger by-elections concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls.

This prospect seems to have convinced one of the 'Bombay Boys' to make the bold decision to step down.

Intricate Negotiations

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress aims to secure approximately 20 constituencies, discussions have taken place between the party leadership and the targeted MLAs. These talks have reportedly garnered preliminary consent from the party's high command regarding the inclusion of these MLAs.

Yet, the potential reintegration of these MLAs into the Congress fold raises the question of their future roles within the party. The precise positions and responsibilities these MLAs might undertake in the government remain undecided. This issue warrants further negotiations between the MLAs and the Congress leadership, and once resolved, a timeline for their formal inclusion will be determined.

Selective Welcome

The Congress party's stance towards welcoming back former BJP MLAs is mostly congenial, signaling a willingness to embrace those who choose to return. However, not all 'Bombay Boys' are receiving the same warm reception. A notable exception is an MLA from Bengaluru, who had defected to the BJP during the Congress-JDS coalition government.

Notably, this particular MLA's potential return to Congress is met with significant opposition within the party. KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh have reportedly expressed strong reservations.

While these MLAs have voiced their intentions to rejoin the Congress, the final decision rests with the Congress High Command.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the dynamics between the Congress and the 'Bombay Boys' remain intricate and intriguing.