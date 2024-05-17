Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Woman engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

    A young engineering student named Harshitha was found dead hanging in her hostel room near Heelalige, allegedly due to harassment by the college administration and classmates. This incident, adding to recent student deaths in Bengaluru, has sparked outrage and protests among students. Authorities are investigating, and calls for stricter safety measures on campus have intensified.

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    A young engineering student, identified as Harshitha, was found deceased by hanging in her hostel room near Heelalige, situated in Anekal taluk. Harshitha, a student of the Engineering Department at Bengaluru College of Engineering and Technology, reportedly took this extreme step due to alleged harassment by the college administration and classmates.

    The distressing incident came to light when her fellow students discovered her lifeless body in the hostel late yesterday evening. According to reports, Harshitha had been facing harassment from the college authorities, causing her overwhelming distress. It is claimed that she was subjected to persistent harassment, which ultimately led her to take such a drastic measure.

    Harshitha, who hailed from Hassan, had been feeling overwhelmed by the continuous harassment she endured at the hands of college authorities and classmates. The news of her demise has sparked outrage among the student community, with many condemning the college's alleged negligence and failure to address Harshitha's grievances.

    This tragic incident adds to a string of recent student deaths in educational institutions across the city. Just last month, a student died under mysterious circumstances at AMC College on Bannerghatta Road. Additionally, two days ago, another student lost his life after falling from the 5th floor of PES College near Electronics City.

    The sudden rise in student fatalities has prompted concerned authorities to take action. The Surya City Surya Nagar Police visited the college premises to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, students have organized protests within the college premises, demanding justice for the deceased student and stricter measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students on campus.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Bengaluru's Mantri Mall to reopen today after being shut for 7 days over tax arrears vkp

    Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall to reopen today after being shut for 7 days over tax arrears

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere vkp

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory vkp

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory

    Recent Stories

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024 ATG EAI

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Essential Documents for Securing a Home Loan in India

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023 and here's how it did gcw

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023?

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon