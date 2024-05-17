Bengaluru: Woman engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

A young engineering student named Harshitha was found dead hanging in her hostel room near Heelalige, allegedly due to harassment by the college administration and classmates. This incident, adding to recent student deaths in Bengaluru, has sparked outrage and protests among students. Authorities are investigating, and calls for stricter safety measures on campus have intensified.

A young engineering student, identified as Harshitha, was found deceased by hanging in her hostel room near Heelalige, situated in Anekal taluk. Harshitha, a student of the Engineering Department at Bengaluru College of Engineering and Technology, reportedly took this extreme step due to alleged harassment by the college administration and classmates.

The distressing incident came to light when her fellow students discovered her lifeless body in the hostel late yesterday evening. According to reports, Harshitha had been facing harassment from the college authorities, causing her overwhelming distress. It is claimed that she was subjected to persistent harassment, which ultimately led her to take such a drastic measure.

Harshitha, who hailed from Hassan, had been feeling overwhelmed by the continuous harassment she endured at the hands of college authorities and classmates. The news of her demise has sparked outrage among the student community, with many condemning the college's alleged negligence and failure to address Harshitha's grievances.

This tragic incident adds to a string of recent student deaths in educational institutions across the city. Just last month, a student died under mysterious circumstances at AMC College on Bannerghatta Road. Additionally, two days ago, another student lost his life after falling from the 5th floor of PES College near Electronics City.

The sudden rise in student fatalities has prompted concerned authorities to take action. The Surya City Surya Nagar Police visited the college premises to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, students have organized protests within the college premises, demanding justice for the deceased student and stricter measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students on campus.

