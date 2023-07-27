Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

She emphasized the importance of not jumping to conclusions or giving the incident a communal angle until all facts are gathered. During her visit to the college, she held a meeting with the college management, the victim, and the students involved in the incident to gather information.

Sundar highlighted that the commission's priority is to ensure the well-being of young girls and maintain law and order. She mentioned that the girl involved in the incident has expressed her desire to resolve the issue within the institution rather than file a complaint. Thus, she emphasized the need for concrete evidence before any actions are taken by the police.

“We won't jump to any conclusions until we have visited the college and spoken with the girls involved in the probe. There is a lot more to do than just talk to the police once and get the matter closed. We are not here to appease the people. When doing our duties, we must keep in mind both the law and order, the well-being of young girls. We should check to see that the girls are calm and not anxious,” she said.

Karnataka: Police questioning activist who highlighted ‘toilet camera’ incident of Udupi college raises storm

She asserted that "there is no evidence or complaint, and the girl involved has written to the institution to say she does not want to submit a complaint and would rather resolve the issue there. The witness, the victim, does not want to press charges. Therefore, how can the police act on that information?"

“I am not here to disprove the rumours. That's why I met with the cops for two hours. Together with the authorities, we have exhausted every possible lead in our investigation. The people want to know that there is something called law, and we must comply with it," she said, adding, "I think it is important for everyone to realise that there is law and order that must be adhered to in all situations. The police are doing their job, I'm doing my job, and the NCW is doing their job. As a result, we don't want any unnecessary pressures or fake news or WhatsApp messages or videos to spread and cause unnecessary tension."

The investigations are ongoing, and the NCW and police have not found any evidence yet to file a charge sheet. The mobile phones of the three girls allegedly involved in shooting the video have been sent for data retrieval.

Khushbu Sundar stressed that the focus of the commission is to protect women, regardless of their community, and urged people to refrain from giving the incident a communal angle. The primary goal is to conduct a comprehensive enquiry and ensure justice without unnecessary tensions caused by misinformation or rumors.