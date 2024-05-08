Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Nawaz' to oversee Brahmotsavam at Hoskote temple

    The Congress-led government in Karnataka's decision to appoint a Muslim member, 'Nawaz', to oversee a Hindu temple event has sparked controversy. Traditionalists argue temple committees should be solely Hindu, prompting criticism from the BJP and advocacy groups. The move highlights broader debates over governance and representation within religious institutions in the state.

    Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Nawaz' to oversee Brahmotsavam at Hoskote temple
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    A decision by the Congress-led government in Karnataka to appoint a Muslim member, identified as 'Nawaz', to oversee the Brahmotsavam event at the Shri Avimukteshwara Swamy Temple in Hoskote has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from the BJP.

    The move, which saw the inclusion of 'Nawaz' in the Brahmotsavam Committee, responsible for organizing the traditional festival celebrated annually with great fervour, has stirred debate among orthodox members of the community.

    The selection process, facilitated by the Tehsildar following a request from MLA Sharath Bachegowda, led to the appointment of twelve committee members, with 'Nawaz' being the sole Muslim representative. Traditionalists have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that the committee should comprise solely Hindu members, igniting a storm of controversy.

    The Karnataka BJP, in a now-deleted tweet, criticized the composition of the committee. The controversy has even reached the Muzrai department, which oversees religious affairs in the state, as it grapples with the government's endorsement of Muslim representation in temple committees.

    BJP accused the Congress government of interfering with Hindu temples and their resources, alleging a bias towards a particular community. The party warned against what it perceives as a broader agenda to strip Hindus of their rights.

