Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Tensions erupt in Raichur mosque as miscreants throw beer bottles, police respond with cordon

    Tensions erupted in Sirawara, Raichur, when miscreants threw beer bottles into a mosque, prompting local Muslim leaders to block a state highway in protest. Seven suspects were arrested, and a complaint has been filed. Authorities, including Raichur’s SP Puttamadayah, are maintaining a strong police presence to ensure peace and prevent further unrest.

    Karnataka: Tensions erupt in Raichur mosque as miscreants throw beer bottles, police respond with cordon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Tensions surged in Sirawara town, Raichur district, after a group of miscreants threw beer bottles inside a mosque, sparking widespread outrage. In response, local Muslim leaders staged a dramatic protest by blocking the state highway overnight.

    The incident, which occurred late last night, prompted immediate action from the authorities. Police were quickly notified, leading to the arrest of seven individuals believed to be involved in the disturbance. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Sirwar police station, and investigations are underway.

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH)

    To ensure public safety and prevent further unrest, a strong police presence has been established around the mosque and throughout Sirwar town. Raichur Superintendent of Police, Puttamadayah, personally visited Sirawara to assess the situation and oversee the response efforts.

    The quick response by law enforcement aims to restore calm in the community and prevent any escalation of tensions. The authorities are continuing their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Indian Hachi Dog walks 200km from Pandharpur to Belagavi to find owner after getting lost vkp

    Meet Indian Hachi: Dog walks 200km from Pandharpur to Belagavi to find owner after getting lost

    Food department test report reveals it was mutton not dog meat supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru vkp

    ‘Not dog meat’: Food dept test report reveals mutton supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura vkp

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped, assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura

    Bengaluru police arrest Hassan priest for raping woman claiming defect in horoscope vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Hassan priest for raping woman claiming 'defect in horoscope'

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media RBA

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media

    Wayanad landslide Rescue operations continue on day two death toll rises See devastating PICS vkp

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations continue on day 2, death toll crosses 200; See devastating PICS

    Bihar SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy brings gun to school in bag, shoots another student (WATCH) AJR

    Bihar SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy brings gun to school in bag, shoots another student (WATCH)

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing snt

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing

    Mumbai iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory AJR

    Mumbai's iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon