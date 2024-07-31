Karnataka: Tensions erupt in Raichur mosque as miscreants throw beer bottles, police respond with cordon

Tensions erupted in Sirawara, Raichur, when miscreants threw beer bottles into a mosque, prompting local Muslim leaders to block a state highway in protest. Seven suspects were arrested, and a complaint has been filed. Authorities, including Raichur’s SP Puttamadayah, are maintaining a strong police presence to ensure peace and prevent further unrest.

Tensions surged in Sirawara town, Raichur district, after a group of miscreants threw beer bottles inside a mosque, sparking widespread outrage. In response, local Muslim leaders staged a dramatic protest by blocking the state highway overnight.

The incident, which occurred late last night, prompted immediate action from the authorities. Police were quickly notified, leading to the arrest of seven individuals believed to be involved in the disturbance. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Sirwar police station, and investigations are underway.



To ensure public safety and prevent further unrest, a strong police presence has been established around the mosque and throughout Sirwar town. Raichur Superintendent of Police, Puttamadayah, personally visited Sirawara to assess the situation and oversee the response efforts.

The quick response by law enforcement aims to restore calm in the community and prevent any escalation of tensions. The authorities are continuing their efforts to maintain peace and security in the area.

