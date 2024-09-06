Bengaluru: BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines

The BWSSB has warned against using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes, including washing Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Despite recent rains, water remains scarce, and violators will face fines. The board emphasizes conserving water for essential uses amid increasing demand in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a strict warning against using Cauvery water for washing Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing the importance of conserving water for essential needs like drinking and daily use. Violators will face fines as the city’s water supply remains regulated.

BWSSB Chairman, Ram Prasad Manohar, who previously served as the District Collector of Bellary, has focused on preventing water wastage since taking charge. Cauvery water, Bengaluru’s primary source, is scarce, and strict measures have been implemented to ensure it is used efficiently.



Bengaluru: BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations

Bengaluru faced severe water shortages last year due to a statewide drought, with water usage bans in place from January to June. Restrictions were imposed on using Cauvery water for non-essential activities like gardening, car washing, and construction. Swimming pools relying on Cauvery water were closed, and the board cracked down on illegal water tanker operations. Water-saving measures, including the installation of water-saving faucets in hotels and apartments, helped conserve millions of litres.



Bengaluru: Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park

Despite recent rains filling the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, the main source of Cauvery water, the BWSSB continues to prioritize responsible water usage. The fine of ₹5,000, previously imposed on individuals using Cauvery water for car washing, will now extend to those using it for washing or dissolving Ganesha idols during the festival.

Bengaluru currently receives 1,450 million liters per day (MLD) of Cauvery water, which remains insufficient to meet the city’s growing demand. The BWSSB urges residents to use water responsibly during the festival to avoid fines and ensure a steady supply for essential needs as the city’s population and water demand continue to rise.

Latest Videos