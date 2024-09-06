Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park

    At Cubbon Park, 57-year-old Fayaz Pasha was arrested for sexual harassment after targeting young women. He exhibited inappropriate behaviour and made unwanted advances toward a young woman, who alerted the police. The authorities responded swiftly and registered a case against Pasha.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident at Cubbon Park, a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, a man has been arrested following allegations of sexual harassment. The accused, identified as 57-year-old Fayaz Pasha, reportedly targeted young women and exhibited inappropriate behaviour.

    According to reports, Pasha had been camped out at the park, specifically targeting women and girls walking alone. Witnesses claim that he behaved rudely towards a young woman near the Central Library within the park. The situation escalated when he exposed his private parts and attempted to drag her toward a secluded area, making unwanted advances.

    Initially, the young woman thought Pasha might be mentally ill, but his aggressive behaviour quickly made her realize she was in danger. Shocked and frightened, she immediately contacted the Cubbon Park police for assistance. Upon receiving the complaint, officers quickly responded and arrested Pasha.

    The woman has formally reported the incident, and the police have registered a case of sexual harassment. 

    Bengaluru: OLA auto driver arrested for assaulting woman for cancelling ride

    An auto driver, identified as Muthuraj from Doddakallsandra, was arrested on charges of assault and verbal abuse after a confrontation with a Bihar-based student, Neeti Sharma. The incident occurred on September 2 on Rajkumar Road in Dr. Rajajinagar.

    According to reports, Sharma and her friend had used the Ola app to book separate auto rickshaws. The auto Sharma booked arrived at the designated location ahead of time, and her friend’s booking was cancelled. Both students then chose to travel together in the auto Sharma had booked.

    Muthuraj, who was also at the location, reportedly stopped the auto in which Sharma and her friend were travelling and questioned them about the cancelled booking. Sharma, who was on her way to college, explained that her auto had arrived early and requested that the other booking be cancelled. Muthuraj responded with offensive language and physically assaulted Sharma when she attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone. He also tried to snatch her phone. 

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    The situation escalated until the driver of the auto in which Sharma was travelling intervened, calming Muthuraj and sending him away. The altercation was documented in a video shared by the woman, who also tagged the Ola company and local police.

    Following Sharma’s complaint, the Magadi Road Police Station launched an investigation. Muthuraj was subsequently arrested and is being questioned by officials. The police are treating the case seriously, and further legal actions are expected.

