Namma Bengaluru Awards 2024: Nominate unsung heroes of Bengaluru by October 31

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation has officially launched the 14th edition of the Namma Bengaluru Awards (NBA2024), an initiative to recognize and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the city. Established in 2009, the awards have become one of the city’s most respected platforms, recognizing individuals from various walks of life for their impactful work towards improving the community.

From sanitation workers to entrepreneurs, the awards celebrate the diversity and spirit of Bengaluru. The 2024 edition, following last year’s successful recognition of notable citizens, will continue to highlight those working tirelessly to better the city. Nominations are open to citizens across four main categories:



1. Namma Bengalurean of the Year

2. Rising Star of the Year

3. Social Entrepreneur of the Year

4. Government Official of the Year

Additionally, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual who has devoted their life to the betterment of the city. Nominations are open from 6th September to 31st October 2024, and citizens are encouraged to nominate individuals who have made significant contributions to Bengaluru.

A jury panel comprising 11 prominent figures from various sectors will oversee the nomination and selection process. This panel includes actor and NBA Brand Ambassador Ramesh Aravind, entrepreneur Pradeep Kar, and Dr. Vishal Rao, among others. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in December 2024.

Over the past 13 years, the Namma Bengaluru Awards have received over 3,50,000 nominations and honoured 108 individuals for their contributions. Along with the trophy, winners receive a cash prize to help further their work in the community. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most deserving individuals are recognized for their dedication and efforts.

For those interested in nominating someone or learning more about the Namma Bengaluru Awards, visit the official website at www.nammabengaluruawards.org. This platform offers an opportunity to highlight the remarkable efforts of everyday citizens who are working to make a positive impact on Bengaluru.



The Namma Bengaluru Awards continue to serve as a platform for celebrating the unsung heroes of the city. From those working at the grassroots level to those driving change through leadership, the awards shine a light on the extraordinary efforts of everyday citizens making a lasting difference.

