Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations

    For the Gauri Ganesha festival, BBMP has set up 41 permanent immersion points and 462 mobile tankers across Bengaluru. Residents can access information via QR codes or the BBMP website. Eco-friendly practices are encouraged, with fines for using harmful materials. Priya officers and nodal officers will oversee the process.

    Bengaluru BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    As Bengaluru gears up for the Gauri Ganesha festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new system to streamline the immersion of Ganesh idols. Residents can now access detailed information about mobile tanker systems and nodal officers stationed at immersion points by scanning QR codes available at 462 locations across the city.

    This year, the BBMP has set up 41 permanent immersion points, known as Kalyanis, at various lakes including Halasuru, Sanki, Yediyur Lake, FCI Layout, B. Narayanpur Layout, Vibhutipur Lake, Chelkere, and Horamavu Agar Lake. For areas without permanent Kalyanis, temporary immersion sites have been constructed in the lake yards.

    Bengaluru Traffic police resume towing after 3-year hiatus; 300 cases registered on Day 1

    In addition to permanent and temporary Kalyanis, mobile tankers have been arranged at 462 locations throughout the city. These sites include important temples, junctions, and main roads. To ensure easy access to information, residents can scan QR codes provided by the BBMP. Detailed information is also available on the BBMP website at [https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2024/] (https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2024/).

    To ensure the safety and cleanliness of immersion sites, BBMP has deployed a dedicated team at each of the 41 Kalyanis. These teams are equipped with electric lights, barricades, loudspeakers, and narcotics control measures. Additional safety provisions include ambulances, doctors, and primary care facilities. Extra ambulances and doctors are stationed at all urban primary health centres managed by BBMP. 

    For public Ganesha idols, permission must be obtained from 63 Ekavakshi Kendras set up in BBMP’s revenue sub-offices. Officers from BBMP, police, WESCOM, and the Fire Department will review and approve these applications.

    To assist residents and manage any issues during the festival, BBMP has appointed Priya officers, one for each of the eight zones. Each BBMP ward also has a nodal officer responsible for overseeing the removal of Ganesha idols.

    BBMP encourages the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols and urges the public to dispose of idols in an environmentally friendly manner. Residents are advised to dissolve the idols at home and reuse the soil for gardening or flower pots.

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    The use of chemical dyes, thermocol, and plaster of Paris (POP) in Ganesha idols is strictly prohibited. The Chief Commissioner of BBMP has warned that manufacturers and sellers of these materials will face fines and criminal charges.

    -East Zone: 138 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani
    -West Zone: 84 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani
    -South Zone: 43 mobile tankers, 2 Kalyanis
    -Mahadevpur Zone: 40 mobile tankers, 14 Kalyanis
    -Dasarahalli Zone: 19 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani
    -Bommanahalli Zone: 60 mobile tankers, 5 Kalyanis
    -RR Nagar Zone: 74 mobile tankers, 7 Kalyanis
    -Yalahanaka Zone: 4 mobile tankers, 10 Kalyanis

    With these arrangements, BBMP aims to facilitate a smooth and environmentally conscious Ganesha Chaturthi for all Bengaluru residents.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police arrest Haryana-based Naxalite while visiting his girlfriend in Upparpet; case filed vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest Haryana-based Naxalite while visiting his girlfriend in Upparpet; case filed

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan triggered by victim bloodstains on Pavithra Gowda's slippers vkp

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan's rage sparked by victim's bloodstains on partner's slippers

    Man sets Tehsildar jeep on fire in Chitradurga claims he want to become terrorist and jailed beside Darshan vkp

    ‘I'll become terrorist, put me in jail beside Darshan’: Man sets Tahsildar's jeep on fire in Chitradurga

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    Recent Stories

    GOAT LEAKED: Thalapathy Vijay's film out on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites 

    GOAT LEAKED: Vijay's film out on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites 

    Kerala: Onam celebration kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura onam 2024 anr

    Kerala: Onam celebration kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura

    Rajendra Gautam joins Congress: Ex-AAP leader's old video asking Dalits 'to avoid temples' goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Rajendra Gautam joins Congress: Ex-AAP leader's old video asking Dalits 'to avoid temples' goes viral (WATCH)

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges snt

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges

    BOMBSHELL China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims snt

    BOMBSHELL! China's Wuhan lab linked to Covid leak may have released deadly 2014 polio virus, new study claims

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon