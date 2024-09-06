Karnataka SHOCKER! 18-year-old girl suspected of rape, found murdered in Bidar; Public demand justice

In Karnataka, an 18-year-old girl from Gundur village was found dead in a thorn bush, showing signs of severe injury and possible rape. The case has sparked widespread outrage and protests, with three arrests made. The government faces criticism for its response and handling of recent violent incidents.

In a horrifying incident that has stunned Karnataka, an 18-year-old girl from Gundur village was found dead in a thorn bush near a government school in Basavakalyan. The girl had been missing for five days before her body was discovered. The body showed signs of severe injuries, including wounds to her head, leading to suspicions that she may have been raped and then struck with a stone.



The discovery of the girl’s body has ignited a wave of anger and protests across the region. The local community, including members of the Tokari Chicken Society and the Basket Chicken Society, has been vocal in demanding strict punishment for those responsible. The protests have intensified, reflecting the deep frustration and grief of the residents.



Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, including the main suspect, Rajesh, from Gundur village. Despite these arrests, the public's demand for justice continues to grow. The police are working diligently on the case.

The state government and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar are facing criticism for their handling of the situation. Many are calling for increased measures to ensure the safety of women and girls in Karnataka, as recent incidents, including the murders of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera, have already put the government's response under scrutiny.

