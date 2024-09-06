Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 18-year-old girl suspected of rape, found murdered in Bidar; Public demand justice

    In Karnataka, an 18-year-old girl from Gundur village was found dead in a thorn bush, showing signs of severe injury and possible rape. The case has sparked widespread outrage and protests, with three arrests made. The government faces criticism for its response and handling of recent violent incidents.

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 18-year-old girl suspected of rape, found murdered in Bidar; Public demand justice vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    In a horrifying incident that has stunned Karnataka, an 18-year-old girl from Gundur village was found dead in a thorn bush near a government school in Basavakalyan. The girl had been missing for five days before her body was discovered. The body showed signs of severe injuries, including wounds to her head, leading to suspicions that she may have been raped and then struck with a stone.

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Justice for Neha' plea features in New York's Times Square; video goes viral (WATCH)

    The discovery of the girl’s body has ignited a wave of anger and protests across the region. The local community, including members of the Tokari Chicken Society and the Basket Chicken Society, has been vocal in demanding strict punishment for those responsible. The protests have intensified, reflecting the deep frustration and grief of the residents.

    'I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest

    Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, including the main suspect, Rajesh, from Gundur village. Despite these arrests, the public's demand for justice continues to grow. The police are working diligently on the case.

    The state government and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar are facing criticism for their handling of the situation. Many are calling for increased measures to ensure the safety of women and girls in Karnataka, as recent incidents, including the murders of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera, have already put the government's response under scrutiny.

