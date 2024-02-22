Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 10 passengers dead on the spot

    A Swift car carrying wedding attendees met with a fatal accident near Nandgad, Belagavi, killing six individuals instantly. The car, identified as a Maharashtra Passing vehicle, was carrying nine passengers. Belagavi SP, Dr. Bhima Shankar Guled, visited the scene to oversee the investigation amidst the sombre atmosphere.

    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    A brutal road accident has claimed the lives of six individuals near Nandgad in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. The accident occurred as a Swift car, carrying a group of people returning after a wedding, collided with a tree. 

    The serene atmosphere of Nandgad in Belagavi was shattered by the echoes of tragedy as a Swift car, packed with passengers returning from a marriage ceremony, met with a fatal accident, leaving six people dead on the spot. 

    The deceased are reportedly based out of the Dharwad district. The victims of the accident were identified as car driver Shahrukh Pendari (30), Iqbal Jamadar (50), Sania Langoti (37), Umara Begum Langoti (17), Shabunam Langoti (37), and Faran Langoti (13).

    The survivors of the crash were Farat Betageri (18) and Sufia Langoti (22), who were in the car at the time of the incident. Sania Jamadar (36) and Mahin Langoti (7) suffered injuries and were receiving medical treatment. The authorities identified the vehicle as a Maharashtra Passing car. Reports indicate that the car was carrying nine passengers at the time of the accident, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Bhima Shankar Guled, promptly visited the scene to assess the situation and oversee the investigation. The accident site was a sombre scene as emergency responders worked tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic collision.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
