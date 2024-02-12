Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fatal accident near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC bus and bike collision claims biker's life

    A tragic incident near Yeshwantpur metro station in Bengaluru resulted in the death of a young man in a collision involving a KSRTC bus. The motorbike lost control and veered into the path of the bus. The victim, identified as a youth, succumbed to injuries. Yeshwantpur traffic police responded promptly, shifting the body for further procedures.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Tragedy struck near Yeshwantpur metro station in Bengaluru as a young man lost his life in a fatal collision involving a KSRTC bus. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM when a KSRTC bus en route to Majestic collided with a motorbike, resulting in the tragic demise of the rider.

    Reports suggest that the motorbike lost control, causing it to veer under the path of the oncoming bus. The victim, identified as a youth, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

    The bus involved belonged to the Tumkur Division, specifically the Turuvekere Unit, bearing the registration number KA 06 F 984. Yeshwantpur traffic police swiftly responded to the scene, shifting the deceased's body to an awaiting ambulance for further procedures.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
