    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details

    A tragic incident at the Tumkur transit bus stop resulted in the deaths of two women, Puttayamma and Pankaja, as they were en route to the Goravanahalli temple. They were caught between two buses, and the bus driver fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
     

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded at the Tumkur transit bus stop, claiming the lives of two women, Puttayamma and Pankaja, residents of K. Shettahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. The unfortunate event occurred as they were en route to the Goravanahalli temple.

    A group of six women from K. Shettahalli had gathered at the transit bus stand, eagerly awaiting transportation to the temple. However, a horrifying accident occurred as a bus arrived at the stop. Puttayamma and Pankaja found themselves trapped between two buses, resulting in their tragic deaths just as they were about to board.

    Fortunately, the four other women who were with them managed to escape unharmed. Subsequent to the incident, the bus driver fled from the scene. The lifeless bodies of the two women have been transported to the Tumkur District Hospital Mortuary.

    These women had embarked on their journey with the hope of catching a free bus to the temple. The Tumkur city police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case related to this tragic occurrence.

