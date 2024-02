Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this

Bengaluru faces water supply disruption as BWSSB schedules emergency maintenance on Feb 27-28. Affected areas include numerous neighborhoods, coinciding with high summer demand. Residents express concern over timing but acknowledge the necessity of maintenance for water infrastructure efficiency.

Bengaluru is facing an unexpected hurdle as residents prepare for a temporary halt in water supply. The Bengaluru Water Supply Board (BWSSB), responsible for water management in the city, has announced emergency maintenance work scheduled for February 27-28, disrupting the Cauvery water supply until the evening of February 28.

The affected areas include 4th Block Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar & Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwaranagara, Jnanajyothinagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, Part of ITI Layout, 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd Stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jayalakshmamma Layout, Eranapalya, D Group Layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Geology Layout, Narasapura, Kandaya Layout, Mulakattamma Layout, Part of Papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar Layout, RR Residency, Gidadakonenahalli, Ullal Village, Sonnenahalli, Telecom Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Ullal, Balaji Layout, Sir M. Vishveshwaraiah Layout 1st block to 9th block, Muneshwaranagara, Prakruthi Nagara, HMT Layout, Nisarga Layout, Income Tax Layout, Ramaiah Layout, Gangamma Badavane, Shettehalli Ward-12, Mallasandra Ward-13, Bagalagunte Ward-14, Dasarahalli Ward-15, Jalahalli Ward-16, HMT Ward38, Chokkasandra Ward-39, Peenya Industrial Area Ward-41, LakshmiDevi Nagar Ward42, Laggere Ward-69, Rajgopalnagar Ward-70, Hegganahalli Ward-71, Kottigepalya Ward73, Herohalli Ward-72, Ideal Home 1st & 2nd Phase, BHEL Layout Javare Gowda Nagar.



Kenchenahalli, Halge Vaderahalli, LIC Layout, Nanjappa Layout, Concord Layout, Krishna Garden, Sweet Homes, BHEL Layout North & South, BHEL Layout Extension, Basappa Layout, Nandadeepa Layout, Shankarappa Layout, Pattanagere, Mylasadra Village, Bhoomika Layout, University Layout 4th and 5th Stage, BEML 10th Stage, Manipal 5th Stage, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara 1st and 2nd Stage, Kengeri Upanagara, Kengeri, Nagadevanahalli, Vidhya Peeta Road 1 to 13rd Cross, Jnanabharathi 1st to 4th Block, KCHS Layout, RR Layout, Jagajyothi Layout, Mariyappanapalya, Dubasi Palya, Brundhavan Layout, Swathi Layout, KPSC Layout.

Kempamma Layout, Dodda Gollarahatti, Chikka Gollarahatti, Megalu Beedhi, BDA Enclave, Mysore Road, Shirke, Shivanna Layout, BHEL L Shape, Jayanna Layout, Marappa Layout, Rajghar Bhavan, MC Layout, Subbanna Garden, Marenahalli, Binny Layout, RPC Layout, Nagarabhavi, Manasanagar, Hoysalanagara, Suvarna Layout, Metro Layout, Nayandahalli, Ranganatha Colony, Roshan Nagar, BCC Layout, Thigalara Thota, Vinayaka Layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Ranganathapura, Maruthi Nagara, Kaveri Nagara, Sampige Layout, Kamakshipalya, Pattegarapalya, Prashanthanagar, Thimmenahalli, Govindarajanagara, KHB Colony, MRCR Layout, Petechennapaa Industrial, Saraswathinagara, Shivanandanagar, Anubhavanagara, Canara Bank Colony, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Nanjarasappa Layout, Moodalapalya, Madhura Nagara, Income Tax Layout, P F Layout, CHBCS Layout.

Kanakanagar, Byraveshwaranagar, Coconut Garden, Adarshanagar, Kalyan Nagar, Sanjeevini Nagara, BDA Layout, Shakthi Garden, Annapoorneshwari Nagara, Muneshwaranagara, Srinivasanagara, Hucchappa Layout, Amarjyothi Nagara, BhakthiLingeshwara Nagara, Munikrishnappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Panchasheelanagara, Jagajyothinagara, Kempannana Thota, Sahakar Nagar, Kodige Halli, Tata Nagar, Amco Layout, Devi Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Yashodha Nagar, Amrutha Nagara, Amrutha Halli, Jakkur, Coffee Board Layout, Kempa Pura, GKVK Layout, Jakkur Plantation, Yelahanka New Town, Judicial Layout, Attur, Yelahanka Old Town, Maruti Nagar, Kogilu APMC, Vidyaranya Pura, Singapura, MS Palya, Ramachandra Pura, Defence Layout, Air Force Station Jalahalli East, AMS Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Manyatha Residency, Marianna Palya, Nandana Residency, Maruthi Nagara, Vallabhanagara, Sharada Nagara, Yeshvanthpur (Part), Muthyalanagar, JP Park, SBM Colony, BEL Road (Part), Dollors Colony (Part), Chamundinagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Ejipura, HAL 2nd stage & 3rd stage, Indiranagar, Jeevanbhimanagar, New Thippasandra, Geethanjali Layout, 515 Colony.



Kaggadaspura, Nagavarpalya, Sadduguntepalya, Sadananda Nagar, New Byappanahali, Gm Palya, Malleshpalya, Maruthi Nagar, Indiranagar 1st stage, Micheal Palya, Krishniahna Palya, Konena Agrahara, BDA Layout, Shivalingaiah Colony, KPWD quarters, Kodihalli, Versova Layout, Byrasandra, Krishnappa Garden, Anandpura, Sudhamanagara, Marathahalli, Yamalur, Kempapura, Murugeshpalya, N R Colony, NAL, Rusthom Begh Layout, S R Layout, P R Layout, N R Layout, Ashoka Avenue, K R Garden, Vinayakanagara A and B Block, Srirama Nagari Slum, Defence MAP Quarters, Vayu Vihar, Haraluru, Ambalipura, Kasavanahalli, Kaikondanahalli, Dodda Kannahalli, Junnasandra village, Life style layout, Silver Ock layout, Lake Dew Residency layout

In these areas, residents will experience inconsistent access to water during these two days, coinciding with heightened demand due to the sweltering summer temperatures. The maintenance work, deemed necessary by the Bengaluru Water Supply Board, aims to ensure the efficient functioning of the city's water infrastructure. However, the timing of the operation, amidst rising temperatures and increased water usage, has raised concerns among residents.