    Bengaluru now at ease: Water crisis relieved as BWSSB reports overflow of reservoirs

    Bengaluru's recent water crisis has been alleviated by ample pre-monsoon rainfall, resulting in reservoirs overflowing with over 30 TMC of water. The surplus has eradicated concerns of shortages, prompting the government to emphasize water conservation efforts. Residents can now expect uninterrupted water supply until the next monsoon, bringing relief after months of uncertainty.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Residents of Bengaluru can breathe a sigh of relief as the city's water woes seem to have abated for the time being. Thanks to ample pre-monsoon rainfall, reservoirs supplying water to the capital are brimming, ensuring a smooth flow of water to households.

    Recent reports from the Bengaluru Water Board indicate that there is currently more water available in the reservoirs than the city requires, with over 30 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water stored in KRS, Kabini, and Harangi reservoirs combined. This surplus has effectively nullified concerns about drinking water shortages until the next rainy season.

    Karnataka: KRS dam water levels drop to 6 years low, raise alarms for farmers

    Over the past few months, Bengaluru suffered a severe water crisis, prompting the government to explore various solutions, including sourcing water from tankers and borewells. However, the situation has taken a positive turn, with the government now assuring residents that water is abundant for consumption.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB warns of hefty fines for failing to install aerators before April 30

    Acknowledging the city's monthly requirement of 1.8 TMC of water, authorities have emphasized the importance of conserving water resources. Consequently, initiatives promoting the use of recycled water for non-potable purposes have been encouraged.

    The turnaround in Bengaluru's water situation marks a significant relief for its residents, who had endured months of uncertainty and scarcity. With the current surplus and efficient water management practices, the city can look forward to an uninterrupted water supply until the onset of the next monsoon.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
