CRICKET

From Azharuddin to Sreesanth: 9 corrupt cricketers who fixed-matches

Image credits: Instagram

Mohammad Azharuddin - India

Former Indian captain Azharuddin was banned for life in 2000 for his involvement in match-fixing. Reports claimed he introduced South African captain Hansie Cronje to betting.

Image credits: Instagram

Hansie Cronje - South Africa

Cronje was found guilty of match-fixing in 2000. His crimes came to light during a series against India. He admitted to the offences before his death in a plane crash in 2002.

Image credits: Instagram

Danish Kaneria - Pakistan

Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria was handed a life ban by the ECB in 2012 for match-fixing irregularities while playing for Essex.

Image credits: Instagram

Lou Vincent - New Zealand

Lou Vincent faced a life ban after being found guilty of not reporting match-fixing approaches during the BPL and fixing matches in the English domestic circuit.

Image credits: Instagram

S Sreesanth - Rajasthan Royals

Indian pacer S Sreesanth received a life ban from the BCCI in 2013 for his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. 

Image credits: Instagram

Ajit Chandila - Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ajit Chandila received a life ban for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal with RR in the Indian Premier League playing.

Image credits: Instagram

Ankit Chavan - Rajasthan Royals

Indian cricketer Ankit Chavan received a life ban for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Image credits: Instagram

Gulam Bodi - South Africa

South African cricketer Gulam Bodi was handed a 20-year ban in 2016 for fixing matches in the domestic Ram Slam T20 series, which effectively ended his cricketing career.

Image credits: Instagram

Saleem Malik - Pakistan

Pakistani's Saleem Malik was the first cricketer to be jailed for match-fixing. Banned for life in 2000 following Justice Qayyum's inquiry, ban was lifted by a lower court in 2008.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One