From Azharuddin to Sreesanth: 9 corrupt cricketers who fixed-matches

CRICKET
Former Indian captain Azharuddin was banned for life in 2000 for his involvement in match-fixing. Reports claimed he introduced South African captain Hansie Cronje to betting.
Cronje was found guilty of match-fixing in 2000. His crimes came to light during a series against India. He admitted to the offences before his death in a plane crash in 2002.
Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria was handed a life ban by the ECB in 2012 for match-fixing irregularities while playing for Essex.
Lou Vincent faced a life ban after being found guilty of not reporting match-fixing approaches during the BPL and fixing matches in the English domestic circuit.
Indian pacer S Sreesanth received a life ban from the BCCI in 2013 for his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal.
Rajasthan Royals spinner Ajit Chandila received a life ban for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal with RR in the Indian Premier League playing.
Indian cricketer Ankit Chavan received a life ban for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League playing for Rajasthan Royals.
South African cricketer Gulam Bodi was handed a 20-year ban in 2016 for fixing matches in the domestic Ram Slam T20 series, which effectively ended his cricketing career.
Pakistani's Saleem Malik was the first cricketer to be jailed for match-fixing. Banned for life in 2000 following Justice Qayyum's inquiry, ban was lifted by a lower court in 2008.