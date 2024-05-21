Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP releases ‘zero achievements’ poster against Congress govt for completing one year

    The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, criticizing its lack of developmental projects and focusing on self-promotion instead. They highlighted issues like farmer suicides, price hikes, and alleged financial discrepancies. The opposition's critique adds tension to the political landscape as the Congress government celebrates its first year in power.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    As the Congress-led state government celebrated its first year in office, the BJP launched a scathing attack, claiming that the administration failed to initiate any significant development projects. During a press conference on Monday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and R. Ashok, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, strongly criticised the ruling party.

    During their speeches, both leaders lamented what they described as a total lack of developmental activities since the Congress assumed power with a decisive majority. "The Congress had promised significant advancements, yet we see no signs of any substantial actions, not even a ceremonial foundation stone laying," Vijayendra quipped, referencing the absence of Guddali Puja, a ritual that marks the beginning of new projects.

    Vijayendra and Ashok portrayed the government as more focused on self-promotion and advertising than on real development. They claimed that the administration is attempting to showcase its 'guarantee schemes' as evidence of development, which they argued, does not equate to tangible progress on the ground.

    Addressing the distressing issue of farmer suicides, Vijayendra pointed out that more than 692 farmers have taken their lives in the past year under the current regime. He criticized the state government for not providing adequate compensation for crop losses or agricultural loans, calling their response a serious lapse in responsibility.

    The opposition leaders also highlighted hikes in prices under the Congress rule, noting increased rates for stamp papers, electricity, and public transportation. "Back when the BJP was in power under Yeddyurappa, farmers could obtain a transformer for ₹25,000. Now, they need to spend anywhere from ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh," Vijayendra noted, describing the price increase as a harsh decision affecting common people.

    R. Ashok expressed a grim view of the state’s financial health, summarizing the government's track record as "Year one, problem one hundred and one." He commented on the public's growing concerns over alleged financial discrepancies under the Congress governance. "People are trying to calculate how many crores have been squandered," Ashok stated, indirectly accusing the ruling party of corruption.

    The BJP's sharp critique comes as the Congress government tries to consolidate its achievements over the past year, setting the stage for a heated political atmosphere in the state.

