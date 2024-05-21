Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bad news for Bengaluru meat lovers: Chicken, mutton and egg prices hiked amid rains; rates expected to soar

    Meat prices in Bengaluru have surged, with chicken now at Rs 380 per kg and mutton at Rs 800 per kg, following a long period of rising vegetable prices. The hike is due to climate change affecting supply, high demand, and reduced poultry farming. Consumers should expect continued high prices for at least the next month.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Meat lovers in Bengaluru are in for a shock as the prices of chicken and mutton have seen a significant hike. This surge comes on the heels of a long period of rising vegetable prices, adding to the burden on household budgets.

    Last month, the price of chicken was Rs 300 per kilogram, while mutton ranged between Rs 600 and Rs 700 per kilogram. However, the situation has worsened, with chicken now costing Rs 380 per kilogram and mutton reaching Rs 800 per kilogram. The cost of eggs has also increased, now priced at Rs 8 to Rs 7 each.

    How did a man die after eating roadside shawarma?

    The rise in meat prices is attributed to climate change, which has impacted the supply of meat and eggs. The current season's high demand for meat has exacerbated the situation. Furthermore, the summer heat has affected poultry farming, leading to a reduced number of chickens being reared this year.

    Do you know colour of chicken's face changes with their mood?

    Experts suggest that the lack of supply to meet the increasing demand is the primary reason for the price hike. As a result, consumers can expect meat prices to remain high for at least the next month.

    With the onset of summer, the market dynamics have shifted, and the scarcity of meat has led to these unprecedented price levels. Consumers are advised to brace for continued high prices and possible further increases in the coming weeks.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
