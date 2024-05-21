Lifestyle

Summer Bliss! 7 easy steps to make the perfect Mango Shake

Crafting perfect mango shake is easy and refreshing. With ripe mangoes, milk, sweetness, and ice, you can create a creamy, delicious beverage that captures the essence of summer

Choose Ripe Mangoes

Select ripe, fragrant mangoes for the best flavor. Varieties like Alphonso, Ataulfo, or Kent are ideal for shakes due to their sweetness and smooth texture

Prepare the Mangoes

Wash the mangoes thoroughly under running water. Peel the skin and remove the flesh from the pit. Cut the mango flesh into chunks

Gather Ingredients

For a basic mango shake, you'll need ripe mangoes, milk (or a milk substitute like almond milk for a vegan option), sugar or honey

Blend Mangoes and Milk

In a blender, combine the mango chunks and milk in the desired ratio. Start with a 1:1 ratio and adjust according to your preference for thickness

Sweeten to Taste

Taste the blended mixture. If the mangoes are not sweet enough, you can add a tablespoon of sugar or honey and blend again until fully incorporated

Add Ice Cubes

Drop in a handful of ice cubes into the blender. Ice cubes not only help chill the shake but also give it a thicker consistency

Serve and Enjoy

Pour the mango shake into glasses. For an extra touch, you can garnish with a slice of mango or a sprinkle of ground cardamom or cinnamon

