Summer Bliss! 7 easy steps to make the perfect Mango Shake

Crafting perfect mango shake is easy and refreshing. With ripe mangoes, milk, sweetness, and ice, you can create a creamy, delicious beverage that captures the essence of summer
Select ripe, fragrant mangoes for the best flavor. Varieties like Alphonso, Ataulfo, or Kent are ideal for shakes due to their sweetness and smooth texture
Wash the mangoes thoroughly under running water. Peel the skin and remove the flesh from the pit. Cut the mango flesh into chunks
For a basic mango shake, you'll need ripe mangoes, milk (or a milk substitute like almond milk for a vegan option), sugar or honey
In a blender, combine the mango chunks and milk in the desired ratio. Start with a 1:1 ratio and adjust according to your preference for thickness
Taste the blended mixture. If the mangoes are not sweet enough, you can add a tablespoon of sugar or honey and blend again until fully incorporated
Drop in a handful of ice cubes into the blender. Ice cubes not only help chill the shake but also give it a thicker consistency
Pour the mango shake into glasses. For an extra touch, you can garnish with a slice of mango or a sprinkle of ground cardamom or cinnamon