Karnataka proposes 10 yr jail term, Rs 10 crore fine to curb exam offences in state

In a significant move aimed at curbing exam irregularities, the Karnataka government has presented the 'Karnataka Public Examinations (Measures to Prevent Corruption and Improper Practices in Recruitment)' Bill 2023. This legislation, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, introduces stringent measures, including a hefty fine of up to 10 crores and imprisonment of up to 12 years for those involved in malpractices during public recruitment examinations.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge presented the bill on behalf of the chief minister, outlining the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of public recruitment processes. The decision to introduce such robust rules comes in the wake of recent revelations of question paper leakage, the use of technology like Bluetooth, and other irregularities in various government recruitment examinations, including those for positions like PSI and college lecturers. According to the provisions of the bill, any candidate found engaging in examination malpractice in public recruitment examinations could face imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, those failing to pay the imposed fines may be subject to an additional 15 months of imprisonment. The bill also targets individuals involved in organising or facilitating examination irregularities, imposing imprisonment ranging from a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 12 years, coupled with fines ranging from 15 lakhs to 2 crores. Failure to pay fines could result in an additional two years of imprisonment.

Furthermore, the legislation empowers the Government Examining Authority to permanently or temporarily disqualify a candidate convicted of an offence from participating in any examinations conducted by it. Additionally, provisions for the confiscation of movable or immovable property have been included, enabling investigating officers to seize assets acquired through examination irregularities.