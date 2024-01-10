Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks

    Karnataka petrol stations will now display fuel prices in Kannada following the approval of the Comprehensive Development of Kannada Language (Amendment) Ordinance by the state's Cabinet. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri endorsed this decision during the Vikasita Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, acknowledging the importance of incorporating Kannada alongside English and Hindi. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    In a move aimed at honouring local language preferences, Karnataka petrol stations are set to introduce price lists in Kannada starting today. This development follows a recent decision by the Karnataka Cabinet to approve the Comprehensive Development of Kannada Language (Amendment) Ordinance, emphasising the increased usage of Kannada across various establishments.

    During the ongoing Vikasita Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the significance of incorporating Kannada into the display of fuel prices. Addressing a press conference, he acknowledged the community's request to have price listings in English Hindi and Kannada at oil sales stations in the region.

    Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

    Expressing his support for this initiative, he emphasized the importance of accommodating local languages in public spaces. He announced the imminent availability of fuel prices in Kannada, underscoring the need for oil companies to display prices in the regional language, catering to the region's linguistic diversity.

    Furthermore, the recent approval by the Karnataka Cabinet reinforces the inclusion of Kannada in commercial, industrial, medical, and institutional settings. The mandate stipulates that these establishments display at least 60% of their signboards and nameplates in Kannada, promoting the language's prominence across sectors. This move aligns with the government's commitment to linguistic diversity and regional inclusivity.

