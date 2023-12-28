Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah enforces Kannada language prominence in signboards and advertisements, amending regulations for a full Kannada display by February 2024. He supports peaceful protests while emphasizing adherence to law and designates Freedom Park, Bengaluru, as the sole protest venue per High Court directive.

In a recent press meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the paramountcy of Kannada as the state's sovereign and administrative language. Firmly declaring no compromises on this front, he outlined key amendments to Section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022. This amendment mandates that the upper portion of signboards, encompassing details of commercial outlets, institutes, healthcare facilities, and other establishments, must display information in Kannada.

The forthcoming ordinance, expected to be issued, will grant a deadline of February 28, 2024, for the implementation of these regulations across commercial outlets. This move marks a shift from the earlier circular of 2018, which proposed a 60% display in Kannada and 40% in other languages.



Rule 17(8) of the Act stipulates that a prescribed percentage of advertisement content on billboards, aimed at public information, should also be in Kannada. The state government will specify the classification of advertisements and the percentage of Kannada content, ensuring its enforcement.

While asserting support for peaceful protests, CM Siddaramaiah underscored the government's commitment to democracy and the constitution. He emphasized the government's intolerance toward any actions contravening the law, urging compliance with constitutional principles. Addressing the venue for protests, the CM asserted that the Karnataka High Court has designated Freedom Park, Bengaluru, as the sole location for such demonstrations, mandating adherence to this directive.