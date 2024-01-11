Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur

    A Class 9 student in a Tumkur hostel gave birth at Bagepally Hospital, raising concerns about the circumstances and responsibility for her pregnancy. The police initiated a POCSO case, transferring it to Tumkur Nagar Police Station. Both mother and child are reported healthy. The incident highlights persistent issues of underage pregnancies, emphasizing the need for comprehensive sex education alongside academics to address societal support for child marriages.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    A Class 9 student residing in a hostel in Tumkur district has given birth to a baby boy at Bagepally Hospital. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances leading to this situation and who may be responsible for the minor's pregnancy.

    The childbirth occurred at Bagepally Hospital in Chikkaballapura, and the police were promptly informed about the incident. During their investigation, the police discovered that the girl was a Class 9 student. Both the mother and child are reported to be in good health. The police have initiated a probe to identify the person responsible for the underage girl's pregnancy. A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been officially registered at Bagepally police station.

    Bengaluru Police arrest call centre manager over alleged rape of female colleague

    The student was enrolled in the Social Welfare Department hostel in Tumkur. Consequently, the POCSO case has been transferred from Bagepally Police Station to Tumkur Nagar Police Station. The police are currently investigating to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the minor girl's situation.

    Despite ongoing efforts, the prevalence of underage girls getting pregnant in our country has not diminished. Furthermore, there is a troubling trend indicating continued societal support for child marriages. It is crucial that, in addition to academic education, children are also equipped with sex education as they enter high school. The root cause of such incidents can be attributed to the lack of sufficient knowledge provided by respective state governments regarding sex education.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
