    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    The proposal to extend the working hours of employees in the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors from the current 10 hours to 14 hours has sparked significant controversy. Trade unions, employees, and political leaders have voiced strong objections, raising concerns over the potential impact on worker health and work-life balance.
     

    Speaking to media persons, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad addressed the issue. He acknowledged the mixed reactions from various stakeholders within the industry, stating, "IT employees working 14 hours is a demand from some sectors of the industry. We have gathered opinions from IT employees, with some supporting and others opposing the proposal. We have not yet made a final decision."
    The proposal suggests increasing the daily working hours from 9+1 hours to 12+2 hours. The initiative aims to align with demands from certain industry leaders who believe extended working hours could boost productivity and efficiency in the competitive IT sector.

    However, the proposal has met with significant resistance. Trade unions argue that extending working hours would negatively affect employees' physical and mental health, potentially leading to burnout and decreased productivity in the long run. Many employees have also expressed concerns about the impact on their work-life balance, highlighting the already demanding nature of their jobs.

    Santosh Lad emphasised the necessity of considering all perspectives before making a final decision. "We need to ensure that any changes to working hours are fair and beneficial for both employees and employers," he said. "Our aim is to create a balanced environment that promotes growth and well-being."
     

