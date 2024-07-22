Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

The Karnataka Labor Department is considering extending IT employees' work hours from 9 to 14, sparking concern and opposition. Under pressure from IT companies, the proposed change faces backlash from employees citing mental stress. Despite criticism, the government may proceed, leading to significant implications for Karnataka's IT industry.

Karnataka Labor Department is considering extending the working hours of IT employees from the current 9 hours to 14 hours. This move has sparked significant concern and opposition among IT professionals.

Reports indicate that the Labor Department is on the verge of agreeing to this extension, with discussions almost finalized. The proposed change would mean that IT employees, who currently work 9 hours a day, would be required to work 14 hours instead.

This decision appears to result from intense pressure from IT and BT companies. Many believe the government is yielding to these corporate demands and is preparing to implement the new law soon.

The possibility of extended work hours has led to a strong backlash from IT employees. Workers voiced their strong opposition in a recent meeting between the Labor Department and the IT Employees Association. They argue that such long hours could lead to increased mental stress and even violence in the workplace.

Despite the pushback, there is mounting pressure on the government to proceed with the legislation. IT employees have already written letters to the government and the Labor Department, urging them not to pass this law.

Critics of the proposal argue that extending work hours without a corresponding salary increase is unfair and detrimental to employee well-being. The government and Labor Department are now faced with a tough decision as they navigate the demands of IT companies and the rights of their employees.

