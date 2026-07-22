Police have arrested Basavaraj Padukote, the main accused in the assault on Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials during a footpath encroachment clearance drive in Shivajinagar. With his arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 11.

Police have intensified their crackdown in the case involving the assault on Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials during a footpath encroachment clearance drive in Shivajinagar. The main accused, Basavaraj Padukote, a member of the Namma Karnataka Sene, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested late on Tuesday night by the Commercial Street police. With his arrest, the total number of accused taken into custody has risen to 11.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place at around 12 noon last Tuesday when GBA officials were carrying out a drive to remove encroachments from the footpath near the Shivajinagar Bus Stand. During the operation, a heated argument broke out between the officials, local vendors, and members of an organisation.

The situation soon escalated, and the group allegedly attacked the officials using pepper spray. Six GBA officials, including women staff members, were reportedly assaulted during the incident, prompting the police to register a case and launch a search for those involved.

Basavaraj Released Video While in Hiding

Before his arrest, Basavaraj released a video from an undisclosed location, presenting his version of the incident.

Claiming that the dispute was not over the footpath clearance drive, he said, "We did not fight over the footpath issue. We had hoisted a Kannada flag, and there was also a Ganesh temple at the spot. The officials spoke arrogantly, saying they would remove everything. We only resisted that."

He also stated in the video that he intended to surrender to the police the following day.

Police Arrested Him Before He Could Surrender

However, the Commercial Street police, who had been closely monitoring his movements, acted before he could surrender. After tracking his location, officers arrested Basavaraj during a late-night operation.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Madhav Rao, Assistant Engineer (AE) of the GBA's Shivajinagar Sub-Division, under Sections 109(1), 132, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Eleven Arrested So Far

With Basavaraj's arrest, the total number of people taken into custody in connection with the assault has risen to 11.

Those arrested include Bharath, Kotresh, Basavaraj Padukote, Parashuram, Raghu, Ranjith, Mujahid Ahmed, Pampanna, Rangaswamy, Kiran S. Naik, and one other accused.

Police are continuing their investigation and are questioning the accused for allegedly assaulting public servants and obstructing them from discharging their official duties.