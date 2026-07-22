A Bengaluru millennial couple posted an informative Instagram video talking about their life, spending habits, and how they mindfully manage their money, swearing by these five rules to curate a life they love.

Living in Bangalore, or any other high-end city in India, comes with its own costs and expenses. Young parents and couples who have just gotten married often face challenges to curate a life they love, keeping everything in check. From fitness to finances. Keeping that in mind, a millennial couple from Karnataka has posted a video on Instagram talking about five rules they absolutely swear by that make their life relatively wholesome, easy, and ready for any emergencies.

Taking to Instagram, Megha and Shubham posted a video on their joint account, @the12absproject, offering a glimpse into their financial philosophy. “We live in Bangalore. We have a toddler, a dog, two full-time jobs, and one shared bank account philosophy. Here are 5 money rules of a millennial family in Bangalore,” Megha said at the start of the clip.

First Rule

Explaining their first rule, Shubham said, “Spend on our life, not our image. We never spend money to show off, but we spend freely on what genuinely makes us happy. No fancy cars, no branded clothes, no jewellery that just goes into a locker.” Megha added they do not compromise on their home and society they live in as that's where there daughter spends most of her time.

Second Rule

Their second rule is to choose memories over material possessions. “Memories over things. Every single time,” Shubham said. This comes to with taking trips and visiting their parents, especially during festivals.

Third Rule

Fitness is non-negotiable. If we stay fit now, we don't have to spend lakhs on clearing hospital bills later,” Shubham said. Megha added, “Clean eating, better products, gym memberships, no compromises. No, we'll start again next month. Our body is the longest investment we'll ever make.”

Fourth Rule

The fourth rule is to invest better. "The number on our investment portfolio matters more than the car standing outside our house,” she said. According to Megha, both short-term and long-term goals are carefully planned.

Fifth Rule

Their final rule is to “divide the bill” and “share the load”. Megha reveals that she handles fixed monthly expenses, including rent, utilities and salaries of domestic workers. Meanwhile, Shubham, takes care of miscellaneous costs such as credit card bills, groceries and travel. “These aren't perfect rules, but these are ours,” Shubham said, while Megha added, “And this is what has worked for our family so far.”