A woman lost control of a test-drive Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and crashed into an electric pole near Singayyanapalya Bus Stop in Bengaluru's K.R. Puram. She escaped unhurt, but police registered a case for negligent driving and launched an investigation.

A woman's excitement over test-driving a new car ended in a dramatic accident in Bengaluru after she allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electric pole on a footpath. The incident, which occurred within the KR Puram Traffic Police Station limits, has sparked discussions on road safety and the need for stricter checks before prospective buyers are allowed to take vehicles out for test drives.

What Exactly Happened?

The accident took place near the Singayyanapalya Bus Stop when the woman was test-driving a red Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire with the intention of purchasing it. According to reports, she suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The car swerved off the road, mounted the footpath, and crashed into an electric pole with considerable force, causing extensive damage to its front.

Electric Pole Prevented a Major Tragedy

The accident occurred close to the busy Singayyanapalya Bus Stop. Fortunately, the electric pole brought the vehicle to a halt before it could reach the bus shelter.

Had the car not been stopped by the pole, it could have crashed into the bus stop, which is usually crowded during the daytime. The pole is believed to have prevented what could have been a far more serious accident involving pedestrians and commuters.

Woman Escapes Unhurt

Despite the severity of the impact, the woman escaped without any injuries. However, the front portion of the car was extensively damaged in the collision.

Officials from the K.R. Puram Traffic Police Station reached the spot shortly after the accident and launched an investigation.

Police Register Case

Police have registered a case against the woman for allegedly driving negligently in a crowded area.

The incident has also sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning whether automobile dealerships should verify a customer's driving licence and assess their driving skills before allowing them to take a vehicle for a test drive.