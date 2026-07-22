An elderly woman in Bengaluru's Kumbalagodu was allegedly murdered by her neighbor, who was reportedly addicted to online gambling. The accused allegedly strangled her for her gold jewellery, stuffed her body into a suitcase, and dumped it in Ramohalli Lake before being arrested.

An elderly woman was allegedly killed, and her body was stuffed into a suitcase before being dumped into a lake in Bengaluru’s Kumbalagodu. Her neighbour was then arrested on suspicion of being involved in the crime. The incident happened on the evening of July 15 when Jayamma went to her neighbour Amit's house, according to police who spoke with News18. She asked her neighbour if she may make a call because she didn't have a cell phone.

Jayamma was reportedly strangled to death by Amit, who was apparently hooked to internet gambling, because she was wearing gold jewellery at the time. Afterwards, he disposed of her body in a lake after packing it in a bag.

The accused reserved an autorickshaw during the day and transported the luggage to Ramohalli Lake, which is situated off Mysuru Road in Southwest Bengaluru, in order to allay suspicions.

Investigators claim that in order to allay suspicions, the accused later joined the hunt for the missing woman. Police believe debt and losses from online betting were the driving forces behind the murder. The Kumbalagodu Police are now looking into the situation.

Another Similar Incident

It may be recalled that the Bengaluru suitcase murder was reported in March 2025. Project manager Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36) fatally stabbed his wife, Gauri Anil Sambekar (32), stuffed her body into a trolley suitcase, and left it in their rented duplex in Doddakammanahalli. Rakesh fled the city but was traced and detained by the Bengaluru City Police in Pune. Police investigations and his confession revealed he committed the murder following domestic altercations.

In June 2025, police in Bengaluru arrested eight people, including a minor, in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near railway tracks in the city's Chandapura area.