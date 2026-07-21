A leopard has been spotted four times in Bengaluru's Bharat Nagar since July 9, with CCTV capturing its alleged attempt to attack a stray dog. Residents have urged the forest department to capture the animal, saying repeated sightings have created fear in the neighbourhood.

A leopard sighting in Bengaluru has triggered concern among residents after the wild animal was reportedly spotted repeatedly in Bharat Nagar near Byadarahalli in the Yeshwanthapura Assembly constituency. The leopard has been sighted four times since July 9, with the latest incident involving an alleged attempt to attack a stray dog on a nearby road. The incident, captured on CCTV, has increased fear among locals, who are urging the forest department to take immediate action to capture the animal and prevent any untoward incidents.

Leopard Spotted Four Times In Eleven Days

According to residents, a lone leopard has been moving around Bharat Nagar and surrounding areas for several days. The animal was reportedly spotted three times earlier, following which some trees and bushes near the area were cleared in the hope that the leopard would not return.

However, the leopard was spotted again on a nearby road, raising fresh concerns among residents. Locals said the repeated sightings have created fear, especially among children and those who travel early in the morning or late at night.

Leopard Attempts To Attack Stray Dog On CCTV

The latest sighting took place on the 13th Main Road in Bharat Nagar, where the leopard allegedly attempted to attack a stray dog before escaping.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, increasing anxiety among residents. Many locals have expressed concern over the delay in capturing the leopard and urged authorities to take stronger measures.

Forest Department Sets Cage To Capture Leopard

The forest department has reportedly placed a cage near the vacant site where the leopard was spotted multiple times. A bait has been placed inside the cage to attract the animal.

However, residents said the leopard has been approaching the area but has not entered the cage. Meanwhile, local authorities cleared bushes around the vacant site using a JCB machine after residents gathered there following the latest sighting.

Residents Demand Immediate Action

Residents of Bharat Nagar said they are living in fear due to the repeated leopard sightings in the area. Many claimed that they have stopped going out frequently and are avoiding sending their children outdoors to play.

They have urged the forest department to increase efforts, set up additional cages and capture the leopard before it poses a threat to human safety.

Forest Officials Continue Leopard Tracking Efforts

The repeated leopard sightings in Bengaluru have raised concerns about human-wildlife encounters in urban areas. Residents have requested authorities to safely capture the animal and relocate it to a suitable forest habitat.

Forest department officials are continuing efforts to track the leopard and capture it without causing harm to the animal or the public.