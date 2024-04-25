Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Train collision claims lives of three Andhra Pradesh residents near Marathahalli

    Three individuals lost their lives after being hit by a train near Marathahalli village, Bengaluru. The victims are identified as Sasikumar (23) and Loki (23), with the identity of the third individual undisclosed. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm when the trio trespassed onto the railway track. Railway police are investigating the matter.

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives as they were hit by a train near Marathahalli village, Bengaluru. The victims have been identified as Sasikumar (23), Loki (23), and another individual's identity is said to be Subramanya.

    The mishap occurred last night around 9:30 pm when the trio trespassed onto the railway track near Marathahalli village. Sources suggest that the victims might have ventured onto the track while a train was passing through the area. The location, described as a restricted zone with closely packed apartments, posed a hazardous environment for pedestrians.

    The incident came to light when railway staff at the scene reported the collision to the next station. Subsequently, railway police launched an investigation into the matter.

    According to Railway Superintendent Dr Soumyalata, the collision occurred during the passage of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express train near Marathahalli Bridge. Sasikumar was a resident of a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru and was actively seeking employment. Loki, on the other hand, worked as a cab driver. She said that the three deceased were based out of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

