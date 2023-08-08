Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

Rising drug peddler arrests in Karnataka extend to North Karnataka, with Tamil Nadu police apprehending a Hubballi medical shop worker. Named Suraj Khan Goudar, he allegedly connected with inter-state drug dealers, caught selling illegal tablets undercover, now detained in Coimbatore under NDPS Act.

Cases of the arrest of drug peddlers have gone up in Karnataka suddenly and reached North Karnataka too. Earlier, only peddlers from Bengaluru and Mangaluru used to get arrested. Now, the Tamil Nadu police have caught a peddler from Hubballi in Karnataka state, alleged to have connections with peddlers from another state.

Few days ago, the police had nabbed the culprits who used to supply chocolates, mixed with drugs. Earlier, they had caught the seller's drugs laced chocolate at Mangaluru. The surged up cases of such cases has left the society to alarm themselves in case of tackling the circulation of drugs.



The recent development of the drugs connection in Karnataka has reached Hubballi, with the police arresting a Medical shop worker, who was accused to have connections with Inter-state drug dealers.

Suraj Khan Goudar is the arrested, belongs to Adaragunchi village in Hubballi. Reports state that he used to work at a medical shop in Janatha Bazaar. There were rumours of drugs being supplied from his medical shop itself.



The Tamil Nadu police have taken him to Coimbatore on grounds of supplying drugs. He was rumoured to be selling illegal tablets from the medical shop itself. The police based from Coimbatore have booked up under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Caught red handed

The culprits from Tamil Nadu had earlier revealed Suraj’s name during investigation. Hearing this, the police arrived at Hubballi and started their investigation. They had come undercover to buy the illegal drugs from Suraj. Apparently Suraj did not sense a foul play and fell right into the trap of the police. He is now at the Coimbatore police station. The Peelamedu police have informed about the development to the Hubballi Police.