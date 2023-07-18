Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    The introduction of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) service between Hubballi and Dharwad in Karnataka aims to alleviate traffic congestion. Planned under a Public-Private partnership model, the LRT will utilize existing BRTS infrastructure. The project is expected to be implemented within 1.5 years to accommodate the cities' growing population.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    A Light Rail Transit (LRT) service has been mooted between Karnataka's Hubballi and Dharwad. The Railway department has planned to introduce LRT services between the twin cities to ease the traffic.

    The labour minister as well has Dharwad development minister Santosh Lad said that the developmental works in Hubballi-Dharwad and the proposal of LRT are currently in progress. The twin cities have an existing transport system known as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

    The increasing population of the twin cities has led the government to promote the usage of public transport system, to take off the congestion caused by the private vehicles on the twin city highway.

    The LRT project will be undertaken with the Public-Private partnership (PPP) model. If everything will be as planned, the project will be implemented within 1.5 years, said Lad. 

    “This LRT project will not stop the existing BRTS system. Instead, the empty corridor of BRTS will be utilised for the ramps for the LRT. Within the next 10 years., twin cities will grow exponentially and get a huge scope next to Bengaluru. Therefore, we have to keep in mind the next 10-20 years, considering the growth of the cities,” added Lad.

    The citizens of Hubballi-Dharwad region had demanded a metro rail/monorail for the cities, before the existence of BRTS. As the population was very low, reports suggested that the metro rail will not sustain in the cities. Therefore, the government implemented the BRTS, which is currently being utilised successfully, said Lad, expressing his opinion about the BRTS project.

    The citizens of the twin cities have welcomed the LRT project and they expressed their opinion that public transport should be promoted more and more, as the population of the two cities has been growing by the day.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
