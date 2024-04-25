Karnataka: BJP accuses Transport Minister's daughter Soumya Reddy of misusing BMTC bus for Lok Sabha campaign

Soumya Reddy, contesting on a Congress ticket in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, faces accusations from the BJP of misusing a BMTC bus for campaigning. The BJP alleges misuse of public resources and points to a campaign poster featuring Reddy, her father (Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy), and others. Reddy recently faced controversy for distributing pamphlets in Urdu.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalingareddy's daughter, Soumya Reddy, has stirred controversy in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency campaign by allegedly misusing a BMTC bus for campaigning purposes. The BJP has accused Soumya Reddy, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, of utilizing public property for her electoral campaign, sparking outrage among political circles.

The controversy erupted after a photo surfaced on BJP's social media platforms, depicting a campaign poster featuring Soumya Reddy, her father Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and others plastered on a BMTC bus. The BJP condemned the act, alleging that it amounted to the misuse of government resources meant for public service.



Soumya Reddy, who narrowly lost in the previous assembly elections in Bangalore, has been vigorously campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, posing a tough challenge to the incumbent BJP MP Tejaswi Surya. Just days ago, she found herself embroiled in another controversy for distributing polling pamphlets printed in the Urdu language.



Furthermore, the Congress candidate faced legal repercussions when election officials filed a complaint at the Chikkapet Police Station, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint pertained to the distribution of leaflets titled 'We have done as promised, we have given five guarantees' in the Chikkapet assembly constituency, which lacked essential information such as the publisher's details and printing costs.

The BJP has called upon the Election Commission to promptly investigate and take action against what they perceive as misconduct by the Congress party in the state. They argue that such actions not only violate election regulations but also undermine the sanctity of democratic processes.