Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division

Dr Shushrutha Gowda, former General Secretary of KPCC, switches allegiance from Congress to BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Joining BJP, he cites alignment with Modi, Shah, and Nadda's vision. His move was noted for its potential impact on the Vokkaliga community. Criticizes Congress for alleged caste-based division, and embraces BJP's inclusive approach.

Dr Shushrutha Gowda, a prominent figure who once walked side by side with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has decided to switch his allegiance from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dr Gowda's move comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections, adding an unexpected twist to the electoral politics.

Formerly serving as the General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Dr. Gowda's decision to join the BJP marks a significant shift in his political affiliations. Despite his recent appointment within the Congress ranks, Dr Gowda opted to embrace the ideology and leadership of the BJP, citing a desire for change and alignment with the vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J.P. Nadda.



Speaking to reporters after his official induction into the BJP at the party's office in Mysuru, Dr. Gowda emphasized his commitment to supporting the BJP's candidate, Yaduveer, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed his belief in the BJP's platform, emphasizing the party's reputation for providing opportunities to individuals dedicated to serving society.

Dr Gowda's decision to leave the Congress fold has not gone unnoticed, with reactions pouring in from both sides of the political spectrum. While BJP leaders welcomed him with open arms, KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh downplayed the impact of Dr Gowda's departure on the Congress's prospects in the Mysuru Lok Sabha segment. Venkatesh expressed confidence in the Congress candidate, M. Lakshmana, highlighting his loyalty and dedication to addressing the concerns of the people, reported TOI.



The move has also been noted for its potential implications within the Vokkaliga community, with Dr Gowda's induction into the BJP providing the party with another member from this influential group. Notably, Dr Gowda emphasized his admiration for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, attributing his decision to join the BJP to their "vision and mission."

In his statement, Dr. Gowda criticized the Congress for what he perceived as attempts to sow division along caste lines, asserting his belief that the BJP offers a more inclusive and progressive path forward.