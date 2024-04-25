Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The city is subject to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26. These orders restrict gatherings, rallies, possession of weapons, provocative speeches, and public display of political slogans.

Karnataka, the southern state of India, gears up for voting on Friday (April 26), marking Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election with 14 seats at stake. This calls for closure of various institutions, offices, and services across the state. Let's delve into what's in store for Bengaluru tomorrow.

What is closed in Bengaluru on April 26?

Several closures are expected in Bengaluru, aligning with the customary practice during elections. This surrounds closure of schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions, alongside non-essential government services.

Corporate offices are obligated to provide employees with leave to facilitate their engagement in the voting process in compliance with legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has announced a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7, coinciding with the voting days in the state. Banks will also remain closed during this period.

In addition, Bengaluru is experiencing three dry days due to the temporary suspension of all liquor sales, effective from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, until midnight on April 26, as per a directive from the Bengaluru city police department.

Furthermore, the city is subject to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26. These orders restrict gatherings, rallies, possession of weapons, provocative speeches, and public display of political slogans.

What is open in Bengaluru on April 26?

Several services, including public transportation provided by BMTC and BMRCL, as well as hospitals, will remainn open and work uninterrupted. While commercial establishments are slated to open, they may start later to accommodate eligible employees' early voting on election day.