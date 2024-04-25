Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: The city is subject to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26. These orders restrict gatherings, rallies, possession of weapons, provocative speeches, and public display of political slogans.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Karnataka, the southern state of India, gears up for voting on Friday (April 26), marking Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election with 14 seats at stake. This calls for closure of various institutions, offices, and services across the state. Let's delve into what's in store for Bengaluru tomorrow.

    What is closed in Bengaluru on April 26?

    Several closures are expected in Bengaluru, aligning with the customary practice during elections. This surrounds closure of schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions, alongside non-essential government services.

    Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division

    Corporate offices are obligated to provide employees with leave to facilitate their engagement in the voting process in compliance with legal requirements.

    Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has announced a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7, coinciding with the voting days in the state. Banks will also remain closed during this period.

    In addition, Bengaluru is experiencing three dry days due to the temporary suspension of all liquor sales, effective from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, until midnight on April 26, as per a directive from the Bengaluru city police department.

    Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers

    Furthermore, the city is subject to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 pm on April 24 to midnight on April 26. These orders restrict gatherings, rallies, possession of weapons, provocative speeches, and public display of political slogans.

    What is open in Bengaluru on April 26?

    Several services, including public transportation provided by BMTC and BMRCL, as well as hospitals, will remainn open and work uninterrupted. While commercial establishments are slated to open, they may start later to accommodate eligible employees' early voting on election day.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division vkp

    Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division

    Karnataka: BJP accuses Transport Minister's daughter Soumya Reddy of misusing BMTC bus for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign vkp

    Karnataka: BJP accuses Transport Minister's daughter Soumya Reddy of misusing BMTC bus for Lok Sabha campaign

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh new voters registered in Bengaluru constituencies within 19 days

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals High Court to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar appeals HC to quash FIR against him in alleged voter threatening case

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged

    Recent Stories

    Indian passport ranks as second cheapest passport in the world rkn

    Indian passport ranks as second cheapest passport in the world; Report

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in Palakkad with 41 degrees celsius; District Collector urges public to take precautions anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in Palakkad; District Collector urges public to take precautions

    Top 5 credit card issuers in India gcw

    Top 5 credit card issuers in India

    Congress Rae Bareli ticket suspense: Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi eyeing ticket, say sources

    Congress Rae Bareli ticket suspense: Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi eyeing ticket, say sources

    Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division vkp

    Karnataka Congress leader who participated in Bharat Jodo yatra, joins BJP; slams INC for caste-based division

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon