RCB star Dinesh Kartik's wife betrayed him and married THIS cricketer

Image credits: X

Dinesh Kartik love triangle

Royal Challengers Bangaluru's batter Dinesh Kartik was once involved in a love triangle.

Image credits: X

Dinesh Kartik love triangle

His first wife Nikita Vanjara, whom he was married for 5 years fell in love with Dinesh's friend and cricketer Murali Vijay.

Image credits: X

Dinesh Kartik and Nikita Vanjara

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara were childhood friends and the two tied the knot in 2007.

Image credits: X

Dinesh Kartik and Murali

Dinesh and Murali were good friends and teammates who played for the Tamil Nadu cricket team.

Image credits: X

Nikita Vanjara's affair with Murali Vijay

It was in 2012, during the Vijay Hazare trophy match against Karnataka when Dinesh found out about his wife's affair with Murali.

Image credits: X

Divorce

The RCB all-rounder and his wife filed for a divorce in 2012 and at that time she was pregnant with Murali's baby. 

Image credits: X

Dinesh Kartik's second marriage

Dinesh fell in love with Indian Squash player Dipika Pallikal and the two married in 2015.

Image credits: X
