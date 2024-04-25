RCB star Dinesh Kartik's wife betrayed him and married THIS cricketer

Entertainment
Royal Challengers Bangaluru's batter Dinesh Kartik was once involved in a love triangle.
His first wife Nikita Vanjara, whom he was married for 5 years fell in love with Dinesh's friend and cricketer Murali Vijay.
Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara were childhood friends and the two tied the knot in 2007.
Dinesh and Murali were good friends and teammates who played for the Tamil Nadu cricket team.
It was in 2012, during the Vijay Hazare trophy match against Karnataka when Dinesh found out about his wife's affair with Murali.
The RCB all-rounder and his wife filed for a divorce in 2012 and at that time she was pregnant with Murali's baby.
Dinesh fell in love with Indian Squash player Dipika Pallikal and the two married in 2015.